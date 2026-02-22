Kuwait’s Public Authority for Industry (PAI) has issued a tender for study, design and development of model engineering layouts for industrial areas.

The blue prints should adhere to the highest international standards to support the 2035 industrial strategy, according to a PAI notice.

The tender was issued on 8 February 2026 with bid submissions are due by 24 March 2026. Documents are available through PAI’s e-procurement portal.

Master plan tender

PAI is expected to initiate a special procurement process during the 2026/2027 fiscal year to develop a comprehensive master plan for developing and upgrading industrial areas across Kuwait, local Arabic language news website aljarida reported on Saturday.

The master plan is expected to include the following:

Assessing current and future supply and demand for industrial land

Defining optimal distribution of industrial clusters

Planning road networks, utilities and logistics services

Improving land use efficiency and operational performance

The scope calls for establishing a unified digital platform to support planning, management and service delivery across industrial zones, aimed at improving the investment environment.

Consultants will also conduct in-depth studies to upgrade existing industrial areas by identifying infrastructure and service gaps, evaluating unused land, and assessing needs for facilities such as:

Worker accommodation

Logistics hubs and transport services

Parking areas and central markets

Maintenance and storage facilities

The master plan will also cover:

Regulatory compliance:

Securing all required licences and approvals from relevant authorities

Ensuring compliance with environmental, health and safety standards

Development of integrated industrial clusters:

Addressing the shortage of industrial land

Meeting rising current and future demand for industrial space

Public-private partnership (PPP) model:

Implementing projects under a PPP framework

Improving execution efficiency and operational sustainability

Supporting economic diversification and aligning with Kuwait Vision 2035

Warehousing and storage strategy:

Providing affordable storage facilities near industrial zones

Reducing supply chain risks and improving inventory management

Meet the full storage needs of Kuwaiti industrial facilities by the end of 2030

