MUSCAT,: Dar Al Atta'a Association concluded 2025 by delivering its 200th house, marking a significant milestone in its donor-supported efforts to provide safe housing for low-income and underprivileged families across Oman.

The association celebrated the completion of its 100th house in 2021, and by the end of 2025, the total number of houses constructed reached 200 in various governorates and wilayats. In parallel, Dar Al Atta'a has carried out maintenance work on more than 3,070 houses nationwide.

This achievement underscores the association’s expanding role in addressing the lack of independent housing, particularly among orphans and other vulnerable groups, through its Maskani Ma’mani (My Home, My Safety) programme. The initiative focuses on both construction and maintenance, driven by the belief that a stable home is the cornerstone of family security and dignity.

Over the years, Dar Al Atta'a staff have worked tirelessly to deliver projects on the ground. Following the milestone of 100 houses in 2021, the association set a goal of completing 200 houses by the end of 2025 — a target that was successfully achieved and marked during a closing ceremony attended by board members and staff, who shared in the beneficiaries’ joy.

In June 2025, the association also inaugurated the Hayy Al Atta'a (Al Atta'a Neighbourhood) project, handing over 36 modern housing units in Sanaa Bani Ghafir, Al Khabourah. The project features solar power systems, water purification facilities, and integrated residential infrastructure and is regarded as one of the association’s most advanced housing initiatives. It also represents the first environmentally friendly residential neighbourhood developed by a charitable organisation in Oman.

Eng Ahmed al Balushi, Director of the Maskani Ma’mani programme, said that despite the challenges associated with charitable housing work — such as site selection, field visits and application assessments — the happiness witnessed when families receive a new or renovated home makes every effort worthwhile.

He noted that alongside constructing 200 houses, the association has maintained over 3,070 homes since its establishment, contributing significantly to national efforts to promote family stability.

Al Balushi added that construction progresses more rapidly when beneficiary families already own land, with projects prioritised based on urgency and registration order. House sizes typically range between 180 and 270 square metres, with construction costs estimated between RO 27,000 and RO 30,000.

He concluded by expressing gratitude to the people of Oman for their strong spirit of solidarity and generosity, and extended special thanks to private-sector institutions for their continued support of the association’s humanitarian initiatives.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

