Arzan Wealth, an advisory firm regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), has announced the launch of its industrial portfolio in Cardiff and Wellingborough, thus marking a strategic expansion of its advisory activities into the British industrial real estate market.

The strategy focuses on well-located light industrial and multi-let assets, targeting resilient income and value creation through active asset management, said the Dubai company in a statement.

Arzan Wealth is also actively progressing its acquisition pipeline and expects to add further assets to the portfolio in the near term with the aim of building the platform to a size of around £200 million ($269 million).

The portfolio has been seeded with industrial assets in established regional locations, including Stuart Close Industrial Estate in Cardiff and Baird Court at Park Farm Industrial Estate in Wellingborough, a core Midlands location within the UK’s 'Golden Triangle,' it stated.

It is structured to target an average cash yield of 8% to investors, while maintaining a disciplined and risk-managed investment approach, it stated.

Arzan Wealth said it had provided advisory services in connection with the establishment of the UK industrial portfolio and will continue to advise throughout the holding period.

On its key achievement, Arzan Wealth CEO Muhannad Abulhasan said: "The launch of our UK industrial portfolio reflects our disciplined approach to advising on high-quality, income-generating assets in mature international markets."

"The UK industrial sector offers strong fundamentals and defensive characteristics, supporting sustainable income and long-term value creation for our clients," he added.

