UAE-based developer Arada has bolstered its overseas presence with another acquisition in the UK, underscoring the company’s fast-growing international footprint.

The company announced on Monday that it has purchased 99–101 Newington Causeway in South London, a site comprising two vacant former Salvation Army buildings.

Through its UK arm, Arada London, the developer plans to seek approval to transform the asset into a hotel and co-living development, marking its latest push into the British residential and hospitality market.

Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Arada’s UK real estate portfolio includes Devonshire Place, a major scheme delivering 941 student beds and 200 affordable homes, as well as the Blackpool Road project, which includes further affordable housing and purpose-built student accommodation.

The company also holds an 80 percent stake in the 12 billion UAE dirhams ($3.27 billion) Thameside West riverside regeneration project, one of London’s largest masterplans.

Arada’s presence in the UK intensified after its September acquisition of a 75 percent stake in local developer Regal, since rebranded as Arada London. As part of the transaction, Arada had also committed an initial AED2.5 billion ($681 million) capital injection into the business.

The subsidiary is now working on a pipeline exceeding 16,000 residential units and aims to expand this to 30,000 units within three years.

In August 2024, Arada announced its first expansion outside the UAE into Australia by opening its country headquartered in Pyrmont, Sydney and an extended pipeline of 2,500 homes. Prior to that, in May 2024, the company had acquired the New South Wales arm of Roberts Co, a tier-one commercial construction firm.

