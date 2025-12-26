Mashriq Elite Real Estate Developments today (December 25) signalled the start of the construction of its debut residential project in Dubai Islands – Floarea Breeze – officially breaking ground for its waterfront development offering 48 residential apartments and 4 townhouses.

Strategically located, Floarea Breeze benefits from its proximity to Dubai Islands Mall, the beach, marina and park within a five-minute access. Along with this is the ease of access the new bridge to Dubai Islands and the existing Infinity Bridge brings, adding excellent connectivity.

Floarea Breeze, the G+P+6+R residential project on a plot area of 26,975 sq. ft, will have 12 one-, 24 two- and 12 three-bed room apartments.

The four town houses will be in four types range - first is of 1,847 to 1,895 sq ft range, the one-bed rooms are in 878 to 1,049 sq ft range, two bed rooms with study and maid room in 1,316 to 1,711 and three bed rooms in 1,474to 1,697 sq. ft.

Positioned as an exceptional waterfront community, Floarea Breeze apartments span one to three- bedroom units with prices starting from AED1.8 million ($489,747) for a one-bedroom unit.

The project’s anticipated completion is in Q3 2027.

On the new project, Kamran Muhammad, Chairman of Mashriq Elite Developments, said: “The groundbreaking of Floarea Breeze is a milestone for us, reinforcing Mashriq Elite’s commitment to bringing signature lifestyle experiences across Dubai’s emerging and most sought-after destinations.”

“Dubai Islands combines premium coastal living with strategic accessibility to key landmarks in the city. It is a compelling investment opportunity for both end-users and investors, and this has been reflected in the surging uptake of residential units in the island community,” he stated.

Floarea Breeze will feature an impressive Grand Lobby, elegant designer corridors, apartments with floor-to-ceiling Italian tiles, premium wood finishes, and integrated smart home technology - all tailored for contemporary coastal living.

Floarea Breeze is Mashriq Elite’s sixth residential project in Dubai, following the recent ground-breaking of Floarea Skies in Jumeirah Village Circle with 192 premium units and Floarea Oasis in Dubai Land Residential Complex (DLRC) with 257 designer apartments. Mashriq Elite had also handed over Floarea Residence in Arjan in Dubailand master community comprising 206 apartments earlier this year.

The developer has a robust pipeline of over 1,200 new residential apartments at various stages of planning and execution.

These projects span Dubai’s premium residential destinations, and include Floarea Vista in Discovery Gardens, Floarea Grande in Arjan, apart from projects on the drawing board in Meydan District-11, and Dubai Production City.

“The unique advantage of Dubai Islands is its location - an island community destination not far away from city life - combining serene living a short commute away from key urban centres,” stated Muhammad.

“Dubai Island is also a strategic master development fitting in with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan as the city-state’s population anticipated to be over 7 million by 2040,” he added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).