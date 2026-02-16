LONDON: Asking prices for British homes held steady in the four ​weeks to ⁠February 7 after a post-budget relief rally ‌over the Christmas and New Year period, property website Rightmove said ​on Monday.

Prices showed no change in monthly and annual ​terms, Rightmove said, ​after reporting a record 2.8% monthly rise and a 0.5% annual increase for the five ⁠weeks to January 10.

There have been other signs of a recovery in the housing market since finance minister Rachel Reeves announced her annual budget ​in late ‌November. It ⁠included tax ⁠increases but the introduction of most of them was delayed.

Rightmove ​also said:

* Over the past ‌decade, asking prices have typically ⁠risen by 0.8% in February

* January's jump meant the increase in prices since the start of the year was the strongest since 2020

* The total number of homes for sale was at an 11-year high for the time of year

* The number of newly listed properties for sale fell by 1% from a ‌year earlier, when the market was distorted ⁠by the approaching expiry of a ​tax break for homebuyers, but was 11% higher than two years ago

* The number of agreed sales ​was ‌5% below this time in 2025 but ⁠9% higher than at this ​time in 2024 (Writing by William Schomberg)



