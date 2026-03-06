The foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the European Union (EU) strongly condemned the unjustified Iranian attacks targeting GCC states, considering them a direct threat to regional and global security.

In a joint statement issued after an extraordinary meeting held via videoconference in Brussels, the ministers discussed the recent escalation in the Middle East, calling on Iran to immediately halt its attacks.

They referred to the inherent right of GCC states, in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, to defend themselves individually and collectively against Iranian armed attacks.

They affirmed the right of the GCC states to take all necessary measures to defend their security and stability, protect their territories, citizens, and residents, thereby contributing to the restoration of international peace and security, while noting the responsibility of the United Nations Security Council to maintain them.

The GCC side at this meeting was headed by Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain and current Chairman of the GCC Ministerial Council, with the participation of Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the GCC, and the foreign ministers of the member states.

The European side was headed by Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, with the participation of Dubravka Šuica, European Commissioner for Mediterranean, and the foreign ministers of the EU member states.

The ministers discussed the severe damage caused by the recent indiscriminate Iranian attacks targeting civilian infrastructure in the GCC states, including oil facilities, service installations, and residential areas, resulting in material damage and a direct threat to the lives and safety of civilians.

The European Union reiterated its solidarity with the GCC states in the face of current threats, highlighting the intensive diplomatic efforts made by both sides prior to the attacks, and the commitment of the GCC states not to use their territories to launch attacks against Iran.

The EU also praised the constructive role of the Sultanate of Oman in upholding dialogue and diplomacy as a means to resolve the crisis and restore security.

The ministers also emphasised the importance of protecting regional airspace, maritime routes, and freedom of navigation, including in the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab, ensuring the safety and security of supply chains and the stability of global energy markets.

They stressed that the security and stability of the Gulf region are fundamental pillars of global economic stability and are closely linked to European and international security.

In this context, the GCC ministers acknowledged the importance of the European Union’s naval defence operations “Aspides” and “Atalanta” in protecting vital waterways and reducing supply chain disruptions, encouraging enhanced coordination to support them and ensure energy security and nuclear safety.

They agreed to intensify joint diplomatic efforts to reach a lasting solution that prevents Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, halts the production and proliferation of ballistic missiles, drones, and any technologies that threaten the security of the region and beyond, as well as to stop destabilising activities in the region and Europe, and ultimately allow the Iranian people to determine their own future.

They recalled that they had repeatedly urged Iran to curb its programs and refrain from horrific acts of violence against its people.

In a joint statement, the ministers stressed the importance of the strategic partnership between the European Union and the GCC, established under the 1988 Cooperation Agreement and reaffirmed during the Brussels Summit in October 2024.

They renewed their firm commitment to supporting regional stability, protecting civilians, and fully respecting international law, humanitarian law, and the principles of the United Nations Charter.

In conclusion, the European Union expressed its gratitude to the GCC states for their hospitality and assistance provided to EU citizens on their territories, affirming the continued efforts with its member states to ensure the safe departure of its citizens in close cooperation with the GCC states.

