FRANKFURT - The Sentix index measuring investor morale in the euro ​zone fell ⁠in March, a survey showed on Monday, ‌citing the initial impact of the U.S.-Israel war on ​Iran that has hit energy infrastructure and global shipping ​routes.

The index fell ​to -3.1 points in March from 4.2 the month before, still beating forecasts by ⁠analysts polled by Reuters for a reading of -5.0.

Calling it the "first indication of the economic situation following the outbreak of the Iran war", Sentix ​said ‌that the decline ⁠capped three ⁠consecutive monthly improvements.

"This casts considerable doubt on the ​recent upturn in the EU," Sentix ‌said. "The energy price shock ⁠and geopolitical risks are dampening the previously increased optimism for the eurozone economy."

The survey of 1,055 investors taken from March 5-7 also showed a decline in both economic expectations and the current situation.

Expectations fell to 3.5 from 15.8 in the previous month, while the index ‌measuring the current situation also fell ⁠to -9.5 from -6.8 in February.

The index ​for the German economy, Europe's largest, fell to -12.1 from -6.9 in February in what Sentix ​said signalled "a renewed ‌downturn after the recent glimmer ⁠of hope".

(Reporting by ​Christoph Steitz, Editing by Linda Pasquini)