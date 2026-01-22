As global humanitarian funding tightens and millions are left without support, the European Union(EU) has positioned Nigeria and other African countries as key beneficiaries of its 2026 response, allocating €557 million from an initial €1.9 billion humanitarian aid budget announced by the European Commission.

The funding, unveiled on Wednesday, places particular emphasis on West and Central Africa, the Sahel, the Lake Chad Basin and North-West Nigeria, reflecting what the EU described as the scale and urgency of crises across the region. The €557 million allocation excludes a separate €14.6 million set aside for North Africa.

The announcement comes at a time when an estimated 239 million people worldwide are in need of humanitarian assistance, even as several major donors reduce their contributions. Against this backdrop, European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management, Hadja Lahbib, said the EU was reaffirming its commitment to principled, needs-based aid.

According to the Commission, EU humanitarian support will continue to focus on emergency food and shelter, critical healthcare, protection for the most vulnerable and education for children affected by conflict and displacement. The bloc said it remains committed to delivering assistance wherever needs are greatest, despite increasing pressure on the global humanitarian system.

Beyond Africa, the EU has earmarked €448 million for the Middle East, with particular attention to Gaza following last year’s fragile ceasefire, as well as Iraq, Yemen, Syria and Lebanon. Ukraine will receive €145 million as Russia’s invasion enters its fourth year, alongside an additional €8 million for humanitarian projects in Moldova.

Another €126 million has been allocated to Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran, while €95 million will support humanitarian responses in Central and South America and the Caribbean, regions affected by armed conflict, violence, political instability and environmental challenges. Southeast Asia and the Pacific, especially countries impacted by the crisis in Myanmar and its spillover into Bangladesh, will receive €73 million.

In addition, the Commission said more than €415 million has been reserved to respond to sudden-onset emergencies around the world and to maintain a strategic humanitarian supply chain.

Lahbib is taking the EU’s funding commitment to the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, where she is engaging business leaders and investors on how private sector financing and innovation can help close the widening gap between humanitarian needs and available resources. She is also scheduled to co-host an event with the World Economic Forum on new alliances in aid and development.

“The humanitarian system is under unprecedented strain, and public funding alone will not meet the scale of the crisis,” Lahbib said. “Europe is taking action, committing an initial €1.9 billion for 2026. As the largest humanitarian donor, we are taking our political responsibility and leading the global response.”

She described the push to mobilise private sector support as essential, adding that the moment called for collective responsibility. “This is a test of solidarity,” Lahbib said, “and Europe is rising to the challenge.”

The EU and its member states remain the world’s largest humanitarian aid donors. Since 1992, the European Commission has provided assistance in more than 110 countries through non-governmental organisations, United Nations agencies and specialised bodies.

Its European Emergency Response Coordination Centre operates кругл-the-clock to coordinate rapid emergency support for countries affected by major disasters, working with EU states, partner countries and humanitarian experts.

