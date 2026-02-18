European Union countries ​on Wednesday ⁠backed plans to ‌strengthen price curbs in ​the bloc's upcoming carbon market, two ​EU diplomats told ​Reuters, in response to concerns from some ⁠governments that the policy could raise fuel bills.

EU countries' ambassadors ​backed ‌the plans, which ⁠the European ⁠Commission proposed last year, in ​a ‌closed-door meeting on ⁠Wednesday, the diplomats said.

The changes to the upcoming carbon market, known as ETS2, need to be negotiated and approved by EU ‌countries and the European Parliament. The ⁠Parliament is still ​finalising its position, after which the negotiations ​can ‌begin.

(Reporting by Kate ⁠Abnett, editing ​by Bart Meijer)