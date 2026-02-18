PHOTO
European Union countries on Wednesday backed plans to strengthen price curbs in the bloc's upcoming carbon market, two EU diplomats told Reuters, in response to concerns from some governments that the policy could raise fuel bills.
EU countries' ambassadors backed the plans, which the European Commission proposed last year, in a closed-door meeting on Wednesday, the diplomats said.
The changes to the upcoming carbon market, known as ETS2, need to be negotiated and approved by EU countries and the European Parliament. The Parliament is still finalising its position, after which the negotiations can begin.
(Reporting by Kate Abnett, editing by Bart Meijer)