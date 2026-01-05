Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province Governor Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz has launched a set of municipal and development projects in Al-Ahsa Governorate, with a total cost of SAR992 million ($264.47 million).

The projects were launched in the presence of Al-Ahsa Governor Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr and Minister of Municipalities and Housing Majed Al-Hogail, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

He also launched the Al-Ahsa Municipality Hackathon to develop innovative solutions to municipal and housing challenges and to enhance the quality of life in cities.

Additionally, a joint campaign to improve the urban landscape in support of the Quality of Life Program under Saudi Vision 2030 was also launched.

On the investment and partnerships front, Prince Saud witnessed the signing by Al-Ahsa Municipality of investment contracts with estimated financial returns of around SAR50 million, along with the signing of nine community partnerships contributing to the provision of sustainable municipal and development services, and the establishment of three new parks, reinforcing the role of partnerships in urban development and enhancing the quality of life for the governorate’s residents.

