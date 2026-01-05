Egypt - Lazura Developments has announced the launch of its latest real estate project, Lazura New Cairo, in New Cairo, marking the first project to be officially introduced to Egypt’s real estate market at the start of 2026, with total investments exceeding EGP 8bn.

Ahmed Abdel Hakim, Board Member at Lazura Developments, said the launch represents a key milestone in the company’s more than 20-year track record and reflects its confidence in the resilience and growth prospects of Egypt’s real estate sector. He added that the timing of the launch, coinciding with the beginning of 2026, sends positive signals for the sector’s outlook.

Abdel Hakim noted that Lazura New Cairo embodies the company’s commitment to delivering fully integrated real estate solutions that cater to both homeowners and investors, while aligning with the state’s vision for sustainable urban development. The project will comprise a diverse range of residential units, supported by integrated services and modern urban planning concepts.

He also highlighted the project’s strategic location in New Cairo, with close proximity to major road networks and key services, giving it a strong competitive advantage. The development is expected to generate new job opportunities, stimulate economic activity, and enhance real estate value in the surrounding area.

In the same context, Ramadan El-Seddik, Board Member at Lazura Developments, said the project reflects a clear strategic vision built on long-term planning and a deep understanding of market shifts and future demand, particularly as it is the first project to be launched at the start of 2026.

El-Seddik added that Lazura New Cairo has been designed to serve as a model for integrating architectural quality, sustainability, and operational efficiency, ensuring long-term investment value and reinforcing customer confidence.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Fouad, CEO of Lazura Developments, said the company has established a detailed execution plan to ensure adherence to construction timelines and the application of the highest quality standards, supported by the latest project management and implementation technologies.

Fouad added that the project is based on comprehensive market studies and will offer flexible payment plans alongside fully integrated services to meet evolving market needs.

