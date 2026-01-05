Saal.ai, a UAE leader in AI cognitive solutions, and Nutanix, a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, have announced a collaboration on SovereignGPT, a next-generation Agentic AI platform purpose-built for the region’s most security-focused organisations.

Engineered in the UAE by Saal.ai and powered by Nutanix’s globally trusted hybrid multicloud infrastructure, the platform introduces fully sovereign, on-premise Generative AI that helps ensure data never leaves the organisation’s environment, whether operating on hyperconverged, hybrid, or cloud infrastructure.

SovereignGPT gives governments, and large enterprises a fully sovereign AI platform that turns all types of data into actionable insights while staying entirely within their own infrastructure. Its advanced Agentic AI can reason and act autonomously across enterprise systems, enabling faster, smarter decisions. Built on the Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure solution, it meets strict government-grade security requirements and delivers the resilience, scalability, and high availability needed for mission-critical environments.

Vikraman Poduval, CEO of Saal.ai, stated: “SovereignGPT embodies our vision of building AI that empowers nations and enterprises to unlock the full value of their data without compromising sovereignty or security. Together with Nutanix, we are delivering an intelligent, autonomous platform built in the UAE, for the region, enabling organizations to make faster decisions, break down data silos, and accelerate digital transformation with complete trust.”

Raif Abou Diab, Sales Director, South Gulf and Sub-Saharan Africa, at Nutanix, commented: “Our collaboration with Saal.ai brings together world-class hybrid cloud infrastructure and advanced regional AI expertise to deliver secure, on-premise Generative AI at scale. With SovereignGPT, organizations across the Middle East can deploy high-performance AI directly where their data resides—ensuring resilience, compliance, and the freedom to innovate without constraints.”

SovereignGPT represents one of the region’s first fully integrated, AI-in-a-Box certified architectures. It unifies compute, storage, security, and advanced AI capabilities within a single platform, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation, eliminate data silos, enhance operational and supply chain performance, and activate AI-ready data foundations—all without moving sensitive information outside their infrastructure.

Through this collaboration, Saal.ai and Nutanix aim to set a new benchmark for trustworthy, scalable, sovereign artificial intelligence across the Middle East, a statement said.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

