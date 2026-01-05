Welltec announced the introduction of a fourth business segment, adding Downhole Isolation to its solution areas with immediate effect, marking one of the company’s most significant expansions in its 30-year history.

In a strategic expansion of wireline-enabled, rigless intervention services, the new Downhole Isolation segment comprises three distinct solution types: Annular isolation, Leak isolation, and Reservoir isolation – amalgamating several field-proven technologies with exciting new IP, with a planned release cycle of downhole plugs throughout 2026.

“Welltec is committed to strengthening its position in workover and P&A-related services, and we’ve been laying the foundations to build something bigger for a while now. Combining in-house expertise with several ‘bolt-on’ acquisitions has enabled us to mature several solutions quickly”, says Tommy Eikeland, Chief Commercial Officer of Welltec.

“Considering the wide range of intervention services we already provide to operators across the globe, Downhole Isolation is a very natural development for us. Our ambition now is to scale the segment quickly and take an industry-leading position in downhole isolation, with an added focus on reservoir isolation and downhole plugs”, says Eikeland.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

