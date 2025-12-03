Saudi Arabia is planning to build 80,000 residential units and develop lands in partnership with local and global real estate developers across the kingdom, with investments reaching nearly 70 billion Saudi riyals ($18.65 billion), according to the official budget 2026 statement.

The plans for municipalities and the housing sector also aim to serve over 100,000 beneficiaries of housing support, with subsidised mortgages for low-income groups accounting for 35 percent of total supported contracts.

In addition, the budget aims to provide housing assistance to 20,000 families from the most needy groups under the developmental housing programme.



More than 107,000 residential units and developed plots were provided to 90,000 families across the Kingdom, leading to an increase in housing supply and stimulating growth in the sector, the statement said.

More than 2.5 million square metres (sqm) of parks and urban interventions were developed in the first half of 2025, exceeding the target of 1.8 million sqm.

The percentage of stalled projects fell from 11 percent to 4.5 percent in 2025, driven by strengthened follow-up monitoring mechanisms, as well as improved planning and implementation procedures, the statement said.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

