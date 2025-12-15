Dubai-based Palma Development has awarded a 760 million UAE dirhams ($206.94 million) construction contract to Khansaheb Civil Engineering for West Residence, the first residential tower within the AED5 billion Serenia District, a master-planned community in Jumeirah Islands.

The 46-storey tower West Residence will house 411 one-, two- and three-bedroom homes, with two penthouses, the developer said in a statement.

No completion timeline was given.

In July, Palma Development appointed APCC Piling & Marine Contracting to commence shoring and piling works at West Residence.

The Serenia District development comprises six towers, centred around six lifestyle zones: the Serenia Signature Clubhouse, Health and Social zone, Sports and Recreation spaces, Family Oasis, Nature Discovery zone, and a Wellness Retreat.

Khansaheb has delivered Serenia Residences The Palm and is currently executing Serenia Living on Palm Jumeirah.

In April, Palma Executive Director Omar Derbas told Zawya Projects that the AED 3 billion Serenia Living on Palm Jumeirah’s West Crescent is on track for full completion by the fourth quarter of 2025.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

