Doha, Qatar: The real estate transactions index recorded a total value of QR2.261bn for 530 real estate deals in November this year.

Compared to October 2025 the index of number of properties recorded a decrease of 7.73 percent, while the value of real estate trading index rose by 7.43 percent. Meanwhile the index of traded areas registered a decrease of 4 percent according to data by Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice released, yesterday.

The real estate activities in Qatar continue to strengthen its role in the national economy with remarkable growth confirming the success of the economic diversification strategy.

According to the real estate market index, Al Rayyan Municipality topped the most active transactions in terms of financial value during November 2025.

The real estate market index for November this year noted that the financial value of Al Rayyan Municipality transactions amounted to QR798m. On the other hand Doha Municipality totaled QR689m and Al Wakrah Municipality’s transactions reached to QR342m.

In case of the number of sold properties in November the most active municipalities were Al Rayyan (27 percent), followed by Doha (24 percent) and Al Wakrah (1 percent). According to the area index, the indices show that the most active municipalities were Al Rayyan (39 percent), followed by Doha (19 percent), and Al Wakrah (15 percent) of the total deal area.

The trading volume revealed that the highest value of 10 properties sold was recorded for November, witnessing six properties in the municipality of Al Rayyan, three in Doha and one property in the municipality of Al Wakrah.

Qatar’s real estate market has seen an upward growth trajectory as the country registered 3,597 real estate transactions worth QR14.618bn for the first nine months (January to September) of this year.

Compared to the same period of last year this shows an impressive jump of 35 percent and 40 percent in the property trading volume and value of transactions respectively as first nine months of 2024 saw 2,586 transactions worth QR10.819bn.

The Real Estate Regulatory Authority – Aqarat continues its efforts to stimulate and develop the real estate sector in the country, contributing to economic diversification in line with the Third National Development Strategy, which emphasises economic diversification as a crucial necessity for achieving sustainable economic growth.

It strives to integrate governance and regulation within the sector, address prevailing challenges, and protect the rights of all stakeholders in the real estate system.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

