In a strategic move to support the evolution of Riyadh’s urban landscape, Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) has entered into a partnership with Dedicated Housing Company (DHC) to develop a hospitality-inspired residential community adjacent to the East Network railway station and the metro in Al Malaz district, Riyadh.

The project focuses on serviced residential units and aims to enhance city living by offering a range of contemporary accommodation options suited to today’s lifestyles, said a statement from SAR.

The URBN Living developments will span two adjacent plots with a total land area of 13,000 sq m, comprising more than 450 residential units and over 1,600 beds.

Designed to cater to both short- and long-term stays, the project will offer a mix of fully furnished suites, studio units, and shared serviced apartments targeting professionals, business travelers, and intercity commuters.

The community-centric design integrates a variety of amenities, including co-working lounges, shared kitchens, laundry facilities, fitness areas, and recreational spaces.

Located in a prime metropolitan area with direct access to key transportation networks, including rail and metro services, the development plays a strategic role in supporting Transit-Oriented Development (TOD).

The developments are led by Dedicated Housing Company (DHC), a joint venture between Majd Investment, Sumou Global Investment, and Strategic Housing Group (SHG), combining local expertise with global experience to deliver the project.

"These projects represent a vision for the future of residential communities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Our partnership with Saudi Arabia Railways brings together infrastructure and global expertise to introduce a new residential model that responds to the growing demand within the hospitality sector," said a spokesperson for Dedicated Housing Company (DHC).

By integrating high-quality residential living with transportation infrastructure, the project contributes to the creation of more connected and sustainable urban communities.

The properties will be operated by URBN Living in accordance with international standards for design and operations, with completion expected within 36 months.

