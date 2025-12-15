Bahrain - Twenty-three per cent of the construction work on the third and the biggest phase of the East Sitra Social Housing Project has been completed.

Infrastructure works stand at 29pc, while 16pc of the 1,269 housing units have been built, Housing and Urban Planning Minister Amna Al Romaihi said yesterday.

She said the progress reflects adherence to the project’s timeline, with allocation procedures for eligible beneficiaries scheduled to begin in 2026.

The third phase, implemented in partnership with China Machinery Engineering Corporation, includes housing construction and full infrastructure services such as main and internal roads, sewage and rainwater networks, and street lighting.

It is the largest phase of the project, spanning 670,000sqm.The phase also includes 51,300sqm of green spaces, 1,780 drainage openings, 23.6km of roads, and 27,600m of rainwater lines to ensure a fully operational urban environment once completed.

Ms Al Romaihi said the ministry will continue to monitor progress closely to maintain momentum and deliver the project on schedule.

Service facilities planned as part of the phase include three schools, a police station, six telecom towers, seven parks and playgrounds and three community centres.

