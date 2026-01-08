Morocco has officially confirmed that the National Airports Office (ONDA) has awarded the construction contract for the new terminal at Casablanca Mohammed V Airport to a 100 percent Moroccan consortium led by SGTM (Société Générale des Travaux du Maroc) and TGCC (Travaux Généraux de Construction de Casablanca).

Valued at 12.8 billion Moroccan dirhams ($1.28 billion), the contract marks “the largest airport construction site ever undertaken in Morocco,” according to ONDA.

In a statement carried by the local media, ONDA stressed that the project “marks a historic turning point in the evolution of the kingdom’s main airport and reflects the ambition to provide Casablanca with infrastructure worthy of its role as a regional and international hub.”

The announcement follows a highly competitive international tender that drew strong global interest from leading construction firms worldwide.

Twenty-eight companies initially submitted expressions of interest in May 2025, with nearly half being Chinese firms, including Sinohydro Corporation and China Civil Engineering Construction. Spanish, Turkish, Egyptian, French, Indian, Swiss, and Canadian companies also participated in the preliminary phase.

The bid opening, held in mid-December following an international tender launched in early November, ultimately left the SGTM-TGCC consortium as the sole remaining contender. Turkish firm Kalyon Insaat was eliminated during the administrative and technical evaluation phases.

Among domestic rivals, only Sogea-Maroc and Jet Contractors had initially joined the SGTM-TGCC group in the early stages

The project is set to be delivered over a 40-month construction period, with completion targeted for mid-2029.

From initial programming to architectural design and technical evaluations, the entire process was completed18 months.

The tender phase spanned eight months from the launch of the expression of interest in April 2025 to the final contract award.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

