Leading Lebanese firm Dar Al-Handasah has been awarded a QAR28 million ($7.7 million) contract to conduct studies for the Qatar-Bahrain causeway project, reported MEED.

The contract covers financial, economic, social and environmental feasibility studies for the 40-km-long causeway, also known as the Friendship Bridge.

On completion, the project will connect Bahrain’s eastern coast with the northern region of Qatar. It will feature a dual two-lane highway and form a key link in the GCC rail network.

The tender for the contract was issued in June last year, with bids submitted on August 21.

Several top international firms including WS Atkins & Partners, Khatib & Alami, Boston Consulting Group, Oliver Wyman, Arthur D Little, AT Kearney and Egis were in the race. The contract was likely awarded in mid-December, said the report.

The project made major progress in February last year when Qatar and Bahrain agreed to restructure the project’s board of directors, as MEED reported.

That development followed a meeting of officials from the two countries in November 2024, at which it was agreed that plans for the Friendship Bridge project would be restarted.

The two countries also instructed the relevant authorities to finalise plans to initiate project implementation, it added.

