MUSCAT: Thirty-two Omani companies will participate in “Biban 2025” in Riyadh from 5–8 November, an entrepreneurship forum organised by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monsha’at) under the theme “A Global Destination for Opportunities.” The delegation includes 20 startups exhibiting within the “Startups Gate,” connecting Omani innovators with regional and global ecosystems.

A further 12 Omani brands will enter the “Franchise Gate,” targeting expansion deals and high-quality partnerships across Gulf and international markets.

Participating brands span artificial intelligence, mobility, technology and telecommunications—sectors aligned with Oman Vision 2040 priorities for private-sector growth, export development and SME internationalisation.

Biban 2025 is expected to host delegates from more than 150 countries, feature over 200 local and international speakers, and gather more than 1,000 exhibitors, creating a dense marketplace for networking and investment.

The forum will also stage the 2025 Entrepreneurship World Cup finals, where 100 projects from 46 countries will compete for prizes exceeding $1.5 million in front of investors and industry leaders.

