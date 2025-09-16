Muscat – The State Audit Institution and the Accountability Authority of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at enhancing and developing cooperation in the field of public fund oversight and anti-corruption.

This took place during the meeting of Sheikh Ghuson Hilal al Alawi, Chairman of State Audit Institution (SAI) with Humaid Obaid Abushibs, Chairman of UAE Accountability Authority, at the Authority’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

This MoU reflects the mutual commitment of both sides to uphold the principles of transparency, integrity, and accountability, while strengthening their roles in protecting public funds and supporting the path of sustainable development in both brotherly countries.

The Memorandum included enhancing cooperation in the exchange of knowledge and expertise regarding best practices, standards, and national technologies in use. It also outlined organizing joint discussion forums, conferences, lectures, and relevant workshops, in addition to promoting the exchange of experiences related to audit manuals, methodologies, and strategic plans adopted by both parties.

The SAI affirms its ongoing commitment to enhancing cooperation and exchanging expertise with peer institutions in the GCC States, through official visits and bilateral meetings, contributing to the development of joint audit work and supporting national initiatives aimed at protecting public fund and combating corruption.

