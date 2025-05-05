RIYADH — Leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states will hold a summit meeting with US President Donald Trump during his visit to Riyadh in the middle of this month, according to the American news website Axios.

"During his meeting with Gulf leaders, US President Trump will present his country's vision for engagement in the Middle East affairs in addition to clarifying his policy priorities in the region," the website reported.



There are also plans to invite leaders of other Arab countries to the summit scheduled to be held in Riyadh, Axios reported quoting a well-informed source. The leaders could be invited to a broader meeting, it reported.



US officials confirmed that President Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates will focus on bilateral issues, particularly investments, arms sales, and cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence, Axios reported.



Trump is scheduled to arrive in Riyadh on May 13 on the first leg of his three-nation Gulf tour that will also take him to Qatar and the UAE. After the Saudi visit, President Trump will travel to Doha to meet Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. He will then travel to Abu Dhabi on May 15 to meet with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

