MUSCAT: Oman has launched a vital survey to assess the digital economy’s contribution to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2023.

The initiative is a key part of the country’s efforts to achieve the ambitious goal of increasing the digital economy’s share of GDP to 10% by 2040.

The survey will provide essential data to track the progress of Oman’s digital economy and inform future policies.

It focuses on measuring the contribution of digital services, including communications, information technology, and financial services, to the national economy.

The findings will help policymakers make informed decisions to enhance growth in these sectors.

Hamad bin Nasser Al Shikaili, Director of the Survey Project at the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology, emphasised the importance of private sector cooperation for the success of the survey.

The data collected through the survey will offer a detailed picture of the current state of Oman’s digital economy, including key economic indicators such as the digital economy’s contribution to GDP, the added value of digital services, investment in digital infrastructure, and employment trends across the sector.

These insights will be valuable for policymakers, researchers, and international comparisons to shape future strategies.

Targeting 1,300 private sector establishments across Oman, the survey will cover various industries involved in ICT and digital financial services.

The results will be used to compare regional and international trends, support economic studies, and guide Oman’s digital economy roadmap.

Unified portal

Alongside the survey, the Ministry has also recently launched the Unified Government Services Portal (gov.om), streamlining access to nearly 100 government services.

The portal, which eliminates the need for multiple platforms, simplifies processes for citizens, residents, and businesses. The second phase of the portal, set to launch between March and June, will add more services to the platform.

These initiatives reflect Oman’s commitment to achieving its digital economy goals, driving growth, and positioning the country as a regional leader in the digital age. The portal provides personalised dashboards for tracking services, step-by-step guides, and efficient procedures for accessing a wide variety of government services, benefitting citizens, residents, and businesses alike.

