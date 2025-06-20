Dhank: More than 250 farms in Al Dhahirah Governorate have benefited from the Commercial Model Fields Program, an initiative launched by the Ministry of Agricultural, Fisheries and Water Resources in 2020 to promote sustainable agriculture and strengthen food security across the Sultanate, according to a report by Oman Daily.

As part of the program, over 9,000 tissue-cultured date palm saplings and 6,000 high-quality fruit tree seedlings have been distributed to farmers across the governorate, covering more than 140 acres of cultivated land. The initiative supports economic-scale farms in all three wilayats of Al Dhahirah, helping them adopt modern irrigation systems and apply advanced agricultural practices.

The program aims to improve productivity, raise the quality of local produce, and increase farmers’ income through the cultivation of carefully selected fruit varieties, including mango, Eureka lemon, Omani lime, guava, fig, and grapes. It also encourages a shift toward water-efficient farming methods by requiring the installation of modern irrigation systems as a condition for support.

According to the General Directorate of Agricultural Wealth and Water Resources in Al Dhahirah, the model farms serve as living examples of what sustainable and profitable agriculture can look like when guided by structured planning, smart technology, and continuous field support.

The ministry works closely with farmers to provide technical guidance, regular follow-ups, and field inspections. This hands-on approach ensures that farms not only meet production targets but also operate efficiently and sustainably in the long term.

Though currently focused on Al Dhahirah, the program extends to other governorates as part of Oman’s broader agricultural development strategy. Officials emphasize that the ultimate goal is to enhance food security, reduce reliance on imports, and equip local farmers with the tools needed to compete in a modern agricultural landscape.

By integrating best practices with practical support, the Model Fields Program is reshaping the farming sector—field by field—toward a more resilient, productive, and food-secure Oman.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

