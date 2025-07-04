KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait is making significant strides in establishing an integrated and secure food system designed to maintain stability and meet the needs of citizens and residents under various conditions, Minister of Commerce and Industry Khalifa Al-Ajeel announced on Wednesday.

The statement came following Al-Ajeel’s chairmanship of the regular meeting of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry’s Emergency Committee, part of the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen national food security and oversee the implementation of related projects and strategic plans.

Al-Ajeel emphasized that the Emergency Committee remains fully committed to advancing the food security agenda, ensuring all components meet the highest standards of preparedness and sustainability. He highlighted the Ministry’s collaboration with multiple government agencies to guarantee the uninterrupted flow of essential commodities while enhancing the efficiency of Kuwait’s strategic food reserves.

“The successive meetings of the Emergency Committee demonstrate the seriousness and continuity of work on this vital file,” Al-Ajeel said, noting that specialized teams are actively working to complete the necessary elements of a comprehensive food system in an efficient and effective manner.

During the meeting, participants reviewed recent developments in food security initiatives, emergency response plans, updates to stock-related databases, and the progress of implementing approved measures within the executive framework of the food security program.

Officials also discussed enhancing inter-ministerial cooperation and overcoming logistical challenges to ensure market and sales outlet readiness, safeguarding against the impacts of regional or global disruptions.

The session was attended by senior officials including the Ministry’s Undersecretary (Vice Chairman of the Committee), the Assistant Undersecretary for Control and Consumer Protection Affairs, the CEO of Kuwait Supply Company, and representatives from key entities such as the Kuwait Ports Authority, the Union of Consumer Cooperative Societies, the Kuwait Union of Foodstuff Traders and Manufacturers, the Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources, the General Administration of Customs, the Ministry of Social Affairs, as well as the Director of the Supply Department, who also serves as the committee secretary.

The coordinated efforts underscore Kuwait’s commitment to building a resilient food system capable of ensuring the nation’s food security under all circumstances.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

