Suhar: As part of Oman’s efforts to boost agricultural sustainability and food security, the Agricultural Research Centre in Suhar, affiliated with the Directorate-General of Agricultural and Animal Research at the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, conducted two vital studies focused on mango cultivation.

These initiatives aim to improve pest management and optimise nursery planting media for mango seedlings — one of Oman’s most valuable fruit crops.

Mangoes are the second most cultivated fruit in Oman, covering 3,649 acres and generating over 16,000 tonnes annually. Recognising the crop’s significance to national food security and economic growth, the centre undertook targeted research to tackle major challenges facing mango production, such as pest infestations and unsuitable growing environments.

Mango crop development research enhances food security

The first study evaluated the effectiveness of seven insecticides in controlling thrips (Frankliniella occidentalis), a pest that causes severe damage to mango seedlings. Using a randomised complete block design, researchers found that products like Plesiva Pro and Tracer achieved mortality rates, 50% maintaining efficacy for up to seven days post-application.

These results offer farmers practical and sustainable pest control solutions that reduce yield losses without over reliance on chemical treatments.

The second study assessed eight different agricultural media types to determine their influence on seedling growth and vigour. After one year of monitoring and analysis, the research concluded that certain uncomposted media outperformed peatmoss planting media, supporting stronger stem development and improved nutrient uptake.

Dr Ali al Adawi, Director of the Agricultural Research Centre in Suhar, emphasised the strategic importance of the findings: “This research contributes directly to national efforts to strengthen food security and promote sustainable farming practices.”

“By identifying more effective pest control methods and suitable planting media, we are helping farmers produce healthier crops with higher resilience and lower input costs. Our role as a research centre is not only to conduct experiments, but to turn knowledge into impact,” he added.

These studies reflect the centre’s commitment to advancing science-based agricultural practices in alignment with Oman Vision 2040. By bridging the gap between research and field application, the Agricultural Research Centre continues to empower local farmers and reinforce the resilience of the country’s agricultural sector.

