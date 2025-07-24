RIYADH — The Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing has affirmed the continued efforts of local municipalities and secretariats to monitor and penalize unauthorized residential property divisions intended for investment purposes. Offenders may face fines of up to SR200,000.



In a statement issued Tuesday, the ministry highlighted key violations including subdividing housing units into smaller sections, creating internal doors, and modifying exits through building setbacks — all without obtaining necessary permits. These actions, it said, compromise public safety, strain infrastructure and municipal services, and disrupt social and economic balance in urban areas.



Supported by the ministry, local authorities are intensifying on-ground inspections and leveraging reports submitted through the “Balady” app, part of an integrated monitoring system aimed at efficiently identifying and addressing violations.



The ministry stressed that all parties involved — whether property advertisers, owners, investors, or tenants — will be held accountable under current municipal regulations. Unauthorized housing modifications are considered a clear violation and carry penalties reaching SR200,000.



It also warned against marketing or renting subdivided units on digital platforms without official licenses from municipal authorities, emphasizing the negative impact such practices have on residential quality standards.



The ministry urged the public to report violations through the “Balady” app or by calling the unified hotline (940).

