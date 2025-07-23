The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) today launched the Abu Dhabi Climate Change Adaptation Plan for the Environment Sector (2025–2050), a comprehensive and science-based roadmap designed to protect the emirate’s natural resources and systems from the increasing and inevitable impacts of climate change.

This pioneering plan – the emirate’s first – was created as part of the Abu Dhabi Climate Change Strategy 2023–2027. The plan is also aligned with the UAE National Climate Change Plan 2017-2050 and the UAE Framework for Global Climate Resilience, established at COP28, which provides time-bound targets for adaptation planning across key sectors.

Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the EAD, said, “The launch of the Abu Dhabi Climate Change Adaptation Plan for the environment sector marks a defining moment for the environmental future of the emirate. We are moving beyond foresight to decisive actions, preparing for climate realities with unwavering commitment to safeguarding our natural heritage."

She added that this plan will enhance the resilience of natural resources, safeguard biodiversity and strive to ensure water and food security.

“This achievement reflects our commitment to foreseeing a future based on adaptation to current and future climate impacts. It strengthens our efforts to achieve the UAE’s national climate objectives and Sustainable Development Goals by reducing environmental vulnerabilities, safeguarding ecosystems. This plan firmly places the emirate at the forefront of adaptation planning in the region,” Al Dhaheri noted.

The Environment Sector Adaptation Plan focuses on three highly vulnerable environmental systems: groundwater, soil and biodiversity. These are critical to Abu Dhabi’s human health, long-term water security, agricultural productivity and overall ecosystem health.

Through robust risk assessments, the plan identifies a wide array of climate-induced threats and outlines 142 adaptation actions to be implemented by 2050, including 86 high-priority projects identified for implementation over the next five years. These actions span a range of technical, institutional and nature-based solutions.

Over the long term, the plan supports Abu Dhabi’s strategic ambition to preserve and enhance its natural capital. It contributes to national efforts to increase food self-sufficiency, effect a shift toward more sustainable land and water management systems and enhance the conservation of biodiversity and ecosystems.

Sheikha Al Mazrouei, Executive Director of the Integrated Environment Policy and Planning Sector, stated, “Designed to be adaptive and forward-looking, the plan integrates the latest data, evolving climate projections, and policy alignment to ensure our responses remain effective over time. As part of a broader national and emirate-wide strategy, it reinforces our long-term vision to protect ecosystems, sustain natural resources, and secure the well-being of future generations.”

The development of the plan was a collaborative process, led by EAD and involved more than 40 government, semi-government, academic, civil society entities and youth.

The plan is designed to be dynamic and forward-looking, with built-in mechanisms for periodic review, stakeholder engagement and integration of new scientific findings and climate projections. Alongside the UAE National Climate Change Plan 2017-2050, it also complements the National Biodiversity Strategy and other international commitments.

The Abu Dhabi Climate Change Adaptation Plan – Environment Sector is one of four sectoral plans being rolled out under a broader emirate-wide adaptation strategy.