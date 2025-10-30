The Ministry of Economy and Tourism and Expo City Dubai have joined forces to launch the UAE’s first Green Innovation District, a landmark initiative set to redefine industrial development by seamlessly integrating economic growth with environmental sustainability and social responsibility.

The new Green Innovation District, set up in collaboration with four strategic partners, will serve as a powerful catalyst for sustainable industrial growth, attracting global businesses to the UAE and actively accelerating the nation’s ambitious economic diversification and climate action goals.

Supporting eco-conscious businesses - specifically those committed to clean energy, circular economy and green tech - to decarbonise and grow, Expo City Dubai is seen as the Green Innovation District’s ideal location, said a top official.

"The District will provide an incubative environment for enterprises and startups driving the UAE’s green economy and circular economy transition, creating a sustainable environment that supports long-term, comprehensive economic and social development," stated Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, the Minister of Economy and Tourism.

Businesses operating within the District will also benefit from the Green Intellectual Property (IP) roadmap launched by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, which aims to foster innovation, accelerate technology localisation and support the development of new projects in the new economy, environmental sustainability, and the circular economy.

Furthermore, the initiative will enhance the UAE’s attractiveness as a destination for green and sustainable innovations and investments, in line with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision. Together with Expo City Dubai, we are forging an ecosystem where economic prosperity and environmental responsibility are inextricably linked, developing sustainable solutions in the fields of clean energy and green electricity, including generating electricity from renewable sources such as solar, water, and wind. This initiative will support the country’s national goals in achieving net zero while also setting new benchmarks for green industrial development, becoming a flagship model for the Global South.”

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority, said: "The Green Innovation District builds on Expo City Dubai’s myriad of sustainability credentials to cultivate an interconnected community operating on a circular economy model."

"It speaks to our core purpose, to drive meaningful change that maximises our environmental, social and economic impact, and will become a highly attractive destination for eco-conscious businesses worldwide, solidifying the UAE’s position as a global leader in green economic development, investing in local skills and contributing significantly to both national prosperity and global climate action," she added.

Building on the Strategic Master Agreement with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, leading Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo will act as a strategic partner in developing the Green Innovation District at Expo City Dubai.

As part of its presence within the newly launched Green Innovation District, Nestlé, the world’s largest food and beverage company, is supporting through the transfer of knowledge and technical expertise.

Dr Maria Hanif Al Qassim, Assistant Under-Secretary for Policies and Economic Studies Sector, Ministry of Economy and Tourism, said the District is a collective endeavour uniting entities committed to advancing the green economy, empowering SMEs, and accelerating circular and sustainable innovation.

"It reflects a shared commitment, nationally and internationally, to fostering responsible investment, enabling green entrepreneurship, and driving climate action. Central to this vision is the promotion of green intellectual property and technologies that translate innovation into tangible environmental and economic impact," she added.

Sanjive Khosla, Vice President, Corporate Strategy at Expo City Dubai, said: "The success of the Green Innovation District will hinge on collaboration among all stakeholders to maximise the benefits of shared infrastructure and symbiotic, sustainable relationships."

"We’re delighted to launch this initiative with four outstanding strategic partners and are looking forward to welcoming many new entities as we expand the green innovation community," he added.

The District will cater to businesses involved in the circular economy, urban farming or offering sustainable products and services. It will offer flexible office, retail and F&B space as well as a number of light industrial unit and farm plots.

