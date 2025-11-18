Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has awarded its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Label to 56 companies in recognition of their commitment to responsible business practices and advancing corporate sustainability.

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce ESG Label aims to encourage the business community to adopt and develop practices that create a positive impact on society and the environment, while strengthening good governance, by recognising companies’ efforts to support sustainability.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, commented, “The Dubai Chamber of Commerce ESG Label reflects our firm commitment to supporting institutions in adopting more sustainable, inclusive, and competitive business models. It provides a strategic framework that motivates companies to embrace responsible corporate practices that enhance transparency and reinforce the principles of good governance within their operations, contributing to the competitiveness of Dubai’s business community both regionally and globally.”

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce ESG Label was developed by the chamber’s Centre for Responsible Business to support companies and institutions in assessing their readiness and level of maturity in adopting ESG standards, as well as recognising their efforts in this area to promote sustainable growth.

Companies of all sizes that have been established for a minimum of two years are eligible to apply for the label, which offers a range of benefits to recipients. These include ensuring alignment with best practices, enhancing brand positioning and reputation, and creating added value that helps attract potential investors.

The label enables institutions to strengthen their adoption of ESG standards by benchmarking their performance against regional and global business peers. Participating companies receive a report outlining areas for improvement, as well as a maturity score based on the overall assessment of each organisation’s adoption of ESG standards.