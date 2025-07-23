KUWAIT CITY - The Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) has announced that Kuwait’s total population has reached 5,098,539, according to the latest statistics available on its official services website as of June 30.

In a statement published Tuesday on its official account on the (X) platform, PACI reported that the number of Kuwaiti citizens stands at 1,550,547, while the number of non-Kuwaiti residents has reached 3,547,992.

