His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah marks the third year since assuming office on September 29, 2020, where Kuwait witnessed a new era of constant developments.

After 14 years of the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s rule, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf who was then the Crown Prince took his constitutional oath before the National Assembly (Parliament) as the 16th Amir of the State of Kuwait.

In his early years, he was known for his hard working personality and various achievements which later reflected on his political journey where he succeeded in every position he served in.

His Highness the Amir started his political journey as the governor of Hawally district in February 1961, until March 1978, when he was appointed as the Minister of Interior, and in 1988 as the Minister of Defense.

After Kuwait’s liberation from Iraq, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad was appointed in the new government as the Minister of Social Affairs in April 1991 and served in the post until October 1992.

In October 1994, His Highness the Amir served as Deputy Chief of the National Guard until July 2003. During his service in the National Guard, he contributed to further training and preparations of guards to maintain Kuwait’s peace and stability.

Following his position as Minister of Interior in 2003, an Amiri decree was issued appointing him as First Deputy Prime Minister until 2006, when he was named the Crown Prince of Kuwait.

Upon assuming his rule, His Highness the Amir pledged to follow the footsteps of the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah by maintaining national unity and protecting stability and security, as well as completing the Kuwaiti mediation process of uniting the Gulf Cooperation Council member countries and strengthening pan-GCC dialogue at the 41st GCC Summit, hosted by Saudi Arabia in 2021.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).