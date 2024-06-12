At least 35 people have been killed and 15 others injured in an apartment building fire in Mangaf area in Kuwait's southern Ahmadi Governorate, said the Ministry of Interior.

All injured people have been taken to several nearby hospitals, including Al-Adan and Jahra hospitals, for necessary medical treatment, Maj. Gen. Eid Al-Owaihan, the chief of the ministry's Criminal Division, said in a statement to Kuwait TV.

The conflagration has already been put under control, the security official said, adding that rescue efforts were still underway by medical emergency teams and firefighters at the fire site.

