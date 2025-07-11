China and the United States agreed to manage differences while expanding fields of cooperation, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement on Friday.

The statement comes after a meeting between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of a regional summit in Malaysia.

Wang told Rubio that China hopes the U.S. will view China with an "objective, rational and pragmatic attitude" and formulate its policy with the goal of peaceful coexistence, the statement added.

