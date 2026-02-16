HSBC Egypt, in collaboration with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), hosted the Hong Kong Garment and Textiles Business Mission at its Cairo headquarters, bringing together 12 leading Hong Kong apparel and textile companies to explore investment prospects in Egypt.

The event aimed to strengthen trade and investment flows between Egypt and Hong Kong by connecting international manufacturers with opportunities in Egypt’s expanding garment and textiles sector. Participants received detailed briefings on Egypt’s macroeconomic landscape, regulatory framework and investment policies, alongside sector-specific insights.

Discussions underscored Egypt’s strategic geographic position as a manufacturing and export hub, offering access to key global markets through multiple free trade agreements. Speakers also highlighted the country’s large, skilled and cost-competitive workforce, as well as the availability of industrial zones and incentives designed to attract foreign direct investment.

Todd Wilcox, Deputy Chairperson and CEO of HSBC Bank Egypt, said Egypt is increasingly positioning itself as a pivotal node in global trade networks.

“Egypt offers investors a strategic export base with multiple trade agreements and access to major markets in the Middle East, Europe, the United States and beyond. The garment and textiles sector, in particular, presents strong potential for international investors, supported by a skilled and cost-effective workforce that can contribute significantly to job creation,” Wilcox said.

He added that HSBC leverages its international footprint and local expertise to support global clients in assessing opportunities, navigating regulatory environments and making informed investment decisions.

Iris Wong, Director of Merchandise Trade and Innovation and Director of External Relations at HKTDC, said the mission reflects the strong potential for collaboration between Hong Kong and Egypt in the apparel and textiles industry.

“Through this mission, and with the support of HSBC Egypt, we are connecting Hong Kong companies with emerging opportunities in Egypt’s manufacturing landscape. Our objective is to provide businesses with direct market insights and foster partnerships that will further strengthen the Egypt-Hong Kong trade corridor,” Wong said.

Katherine Fang, Mission Leader and CEO of Fang Brothers Holdings Limited, described Egypt as an attractive platform for export-oriented production, citing its broad network of free trade agreements, competitive wage structure and free zone incentives. She also pointed to the country’s vertically integrated apparel supply chain and strategic location linking Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

By facilitating direct engagement between global investors and Egyptian stakeholders, HSBC Egypt continues to position the country as a gateway for international trade and manufacturing investment, particularly in labour-intensive and export-focused industries such as garments and textiles.

