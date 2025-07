Tunisia’s trade deficit widened by 24% in the first half of 2025, reaching $3.4 billion, official data showed on Friday, underscoring persistent economic pressures on the North African country.

The state Institute of Statistics said that the increase was driven by a rise in imports which reached $14.36 billion, particularly of energy that rose by 13%, while exports remained stagnant. ($1 = 2.8964 Tunisian dinars)

