Egypt's headline inflation is expected to have inched up to 12.5% in December from 12.3% in November as food prices, a major part of the inflation basket, remained relatively stable, a Reuters poll found on Wednesday.
The state statistics agency Capmas is scheduled to release December data on Saturday.
The median forecast for annual headline urban consumer inflation was calculated from a poll of 16 analysts. In November, inflation fell unexpectedly.
"Prices of goods and services were stable during the month, including poultry and eggs," Hany Genena of Pharos said.
"Poultry prices started to increase in January, which may push month-on-month inflation up in January 2026, but not December 2025."
Five analysts also provided predictions for core inflation, which omits volatile items such as certain food and fuel products, forecasting it would slip to a median 12.4% from 12.5% in November. The polling data was collected over January 5-7.
Annual inflation has plummeted from a record high of 38% in September 2023, helped by an $8 billion financial support package signed with the IMF in March 2024.
An expanding money supply has helped fuel inflation. M2 money supply climbed to an annual 22.14% in November from 21.68% in October, central bank data showed. That was down from a peak of 31.5% in January 2023.
Cooling inflation prompted the central bank to cut its overnight lending rate by 100 basis points to 21.00% in December, bringing total cuts in 2025 to 725 points.
The bank's monetary policy committee is next scheduled to meet on February 12 to review overnight interest rates.
