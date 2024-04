Kuwait's prime minister-designate Ahmad Abdullah al-Ahmad al-Sabah will serve as the emir's deputy when the latter is not in the country, state news agency (KUNA) said on Sunday citing a royal decree.

Emir Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who was sworn in December, has yet to choose a crown prince, who would usually be his deputy.

