Muscat – The Shura Council joined the 18th meeting of the GCC Parliamentary Coordination and Foreign Relations Committee today via video conferencing. The meeting, attended by members from across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), focused on enhancing cooperation with parliaments in Latin America and the Caribbean, and strengthening ties with the European Parliament.

Key topics included shared priorities and goals from legislative, political, and economic perspectives. The participants aimed to unify GCC positions and strategies for presentation at international parliamentary conferences and forums.

This meeting also provided a valuable opportunity to showcase the significant efforts made by GCC legislative councils at both regional and international levels. By working together, the GCC aims to bolster its parliamentary relations and present a united front on the global stage.

