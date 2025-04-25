Ottu partnered with HyperPay, a leading digital payment solutions provider, to transform the digital payments landscape across the MENA region.

The mutual collaboration agreement (MCA) will secure a range of strategic benefits to businesses across the MENA region, according to a press release.

Through the partnership, merchants will access localized payment methods tailored to regional preferences and improved transaction security powered by advanced fraud protection. This is in addition to optimized performance through smart routing and real-time analytics.

Furthermore, the collaboration will simplify integration, securing a unified platform that lowers operational complexity, accelerates time to market, and streamlines overall payment management.

Ottu’s online payment management system (OPMS) is a next-generation orchestration platform developed to give merchants complete control.

Danah Taqi, Chief Communication Officer of Ottu, commented: “This partnership with HyperPay aligns with our mission to advance payment technologies across the MENA region. By joining forces, we are equipping businesses with the tools they need to navigate the digital economy with confidence and efficiency.”

Muhannad Ebwini, Founder and CEO of HyperPay, stated: “By combining our advanced payment platform with Ottu’s next-generation orchestration platform, OPMS, we seek to empower our vast client base. We anticipate this collaboration to pave the way for an innovative, efficient, and secure financial future.”

Source: Mubasher

