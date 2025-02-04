UAE – UAE-based fintech Myne has closed a $2 million pre-seed funding round, led by Scene Holding, Raz Holding, with participation from Plus VC, the most active VC in the MENA.

The funding will support Myne’s strategy of redefining how individuals and businesses track and manage their finances, according to a press release.

It will be deployed to scale operations, boost Myne’s technology infrastructure, accelerate user acquisition, and foster its pipeline and roadmap for regional expansion.

Myne offers a user-friendly platform with comprehensive financial management tools for individuals, professionals, and businesses. It bridges gaps in wealth tracking, budgeting, spending, and estate planning.

The fintech supports more than 10 currencies, reflecting its ability to sync unlimited banking assets banks, stocks, crypto brokers, exchanges, and wallets,

Karim Chouman, Founder and CEO of Myne, commented: “Our strategy is to help simplify wealth management for our clients and we are proud to see significant interest since our launch which resonates with our vision of transforming financial management.”

“This round of funding not only validates our innovative approach but also strengthens our commitment to empowering clients with tools to seamlessly track their net worth, manage their finances, and protect their assets,” Chouman added.

Hasan Haider, Managing Partner from Plus VC, mentioned: “Their innovative platform addresses critical gaps in wealth management, enabling individuals and businesses to take control of their financial futures.”

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

