Riyadh - Sukna Capital has joined global credit manager Partners for Growth (PFG) to offer $50 million in specialty loans to high-growth tech firms and SMEs across Saudi Arabia and the MENA region.

The partnership will secure working capital lines, contract financing, and term loans, according to a press release.

It will also provide tailored credit solutions through Sukna Fund for Direct Financing (SFDF), the Kingdom’s first open-ended, Sharia-compliant direct lending fund.

The SFDF enables founders to preserve equity and access flexible, non-dilutive financing beyond conventional structures.

Sukhdev Hansra, Head of Asset Management at Sukna Capital, said: “Together, we are providing entrepreneurs with financing that is both flexible and aligned with their growth ambitions.”

“For Saudi Arabia and the MENA region, it means more founders can access institutional-quality credit without giving up equity, accelerating innovation and value creation,” Hansra added.

