Riyadh – Global payments solution provider Checkout.com entered a strategic partnership with noqodi, a payment gateway and financial service provider, according to a press release.

The collaboration aims to promote the payment experience for businesses and consumers in the UAE. Checkout.com will integrate its payment technology with noqodi’s digital platform, providing seamless and secure payment solutions.

The integration will streamline the payment process, lower friction, and enhance overall operational efficiency for merchants across various sectors.

Meanwhile, the UAE government entities and businesses using noqodi will gain access to Checkout.com’s global network, empowering them with diverse features, including faster transaction processing and support for a wide range of payment methods across various sectors.

Remo Giovanni Abbondandolo, General Manager for MENA at Checkout.com, said: “We aim to equip businesses in the UAE with the essential tools to excel in the digital economy. This collaboration reflects our commitment to help businesses power their performance through payments and enhance the overall customer experience.”

Zahi Kallab, General Manager at noqodi, commented: “By integrating Checkout.com’s cutting-edge technology, we empower our customers to navigate payment processes with greater security, efficiency and reliability.”

During the 24 Fintech 2024 event in Saudi Arabia last September, Checkout.com inked strategic partnership agreements with The Company for Cooperative Insurance (Tawuniya).

