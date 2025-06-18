Saudi Arabia-listed Al Moammar Information Systems (MIS) has divested 100% of its investment in American artificial intelligence (AI) firm Anthropic for $9.33 million.

The transaction generated $4.26 million in profit for MIS that will be reflected in the second-quarter 2025 financial results, the company confirmed on Tuesday.

MIS earlier said it would establish an investment portfolio in global AI companies, as part of its strategy to enhance revenue streams. It initially allocated SAR 40 million for the purpose through self-financing.

Last year, MIS invested $5 million in Anthropic as part of a Series D funding round.

