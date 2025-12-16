Garbe Industrial, one of the leading developers, providers and managers of logistics and light industrial real estate in Germany and Europe, and ARTAR, a leading real estate developer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have signed a MoU to establish a landmark joint venture - AG Logistics Partners - that will focus on setting up Logistics Real Estate Developments in Saudi Arabia.

This strategic partnership will drive the development of next-generation logistics facilities across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, fuelling economic diversification and reinforcing the kingdom’s position as a global logistics powerhouse.

With the Kingdom’s rapid expansion and the strong demand driven by Vision 2030, modern Grade A industrial and logistics spaces are increasingly scarce, creating a significant supply gap that the joint venture aims to address, said the statement from Garbe Industrial.

The joint venture will focus on delivering premium-grade warehouses and distribution centers in key economic hubs, including Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam. Over the next five years, the partnership aims to develop several international-standard logistics properties, it stated.

Each facility will be designed to the highest sustainability benchmarks, incorporating advanced automation, energy-efficient systems, and smart design principles. These features ensure the assets can meet the growing demands of the e-commerce, manufacturing, and trade sectors, it added.

Sulaiman AlRashid, the Chief Executive Officer of ARTAR, said this collaboration marks a pivotal moment in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 transformation. "By partnering with Garbe’s world-class expertise, we’re not just building warehouses — we’re creating the backbone of a resilient, future-ready supply chain that will drive prosperity for generations to come."

Christopher Garbe, Managing Partner of Garbe Industrial, said: "Our ambition is to attain quality leadership in regard to modern high-end logistics real estate in Saudi Arabia within the framework of this joint venture. Working closely with ARTAR, we will merge local know-how with international experience in order to build up a highly productive logistics infrastructure that will attract international companies to Saudi Arabia."

The signing of the Heads of Terms marks a major milestone in establishing the JV, with groundbreaking operations scheduled to commence in Q1 2026.

This partnership underscores Saudi Arabia’s growing appeal to global investors, bolstered by its strategic location, ambitious infrastructure investments, and progressive business reforms under Vision 2030.

Just a few weeks ago, Garbe opened a new office in the Dubai International Financial Centre. The expansion marks an important step in the company’s international growth strategy, as it continues to strengthen its presence in the Middle East.-TradeArabia News Service

