BMA Commissioner Dr. Mike Masiapato says the border will see travelers and cargo trucks being processed at only one point.

Masiapato says they are also working on building another bridge on the western side of the Limpopo River, specifically for cargo trucks.

He says this implementation will significantly reduce congestion at the port of entry.

“The implementation of the one stop border post, one of the key strategic interventions and decisions of the government of South Africa, so that is very much fundamental where we are sitting now. The negotiations are under way with successful bidders in as far as the public private partnership is concerned.

So, on that basis we can indicate that during the current year 2026 we are going to start seeing that particular work gaining traction to the extent that there will be construction sometime this year around the last quarter of the year,” says Masiapato.

© Copyright The Zimbabwean. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

