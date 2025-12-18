Saudia Cargo, a leading national cargo carrier, and the Saudi Export Development Authority (Saudi Exports) have signed a strategic MoU aimed at supporting the competitiveness of local products and enhancing their spread and access to international markets.

This collaboration focuses on a shared commitment to empowering the 'Saudi Made' programme, ensuring the growth and prosperity of Saudi industries and products, and making them the preferred choice on the global stage.

Saudia Cargo said the MoU includes co-ordinating external participation in international exhibitions, collaborating on launching joint marketing and promotional campaigns, and opening new horizons for national products to be present in global markets.

The joint co-operation also encompasses several key areas, such as empowering Saudi exporters and expanding their global presence, overcoming logistical and regulatory obstacles, facilitating and accelerating export operations, building capacities, conducting joint studies, and developing innovative shipping solutions, it stated.

The signing ceremony took place during the "Made in Saudi 2025" exhibition, which concluded yesterday (December 17) in Riyadh.

The three-day event was aimed at empowering industrial and commercial partnerships, attract quality investments, and open export horizons to global markets.

The Saudia Cargo said the collaboration with Saudi Exports reaffirms its pivotal role in enabling the kingdom's economic vision through the efficient transport and empowerment of national products.

It also extends previous initiatives, most notably Saudia Cargo's "BEYOND" campaign launched earlier this year, aimed at promoting and enhancing Saudi exports in global markets in line with the national direction, it added.

