AD Ports Group today announced the formation of a new joint venture (JV) with CEI Supply Chain Private Limited, a premier logistics service provider in Pakistan, to develop a robust, asset-light network delivering door-to-door solutions across the region.

The signing ceremony was held in Karachi, in the presence of Salem Mohammed Al Zaabi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan; Dr. Bakheet Ateeq Alremethi, Consul-General of the United Arab Emirates in Karachi; and Farook Al Zeer, Chairman of the Logistics Cluster - AD Ports Group. The agreement was signed by Abdulaziz Zayed Al Shamsi, Regional CEO - AD Ports Group; and Sohail Yasin Suleman, Group Chairman - World Wide Group.

Under terms of the agreement, AD Ports Group will acquire a 51 percent majority shareholding in the new entity, further solidifying its presence in Pakistan, a key South Asian market and gateway to the Group’s Central Asia corridor. The strategic partnership with CEI Supply Chain represents a significant step in AD Ports Group's plans to directly link its port infrastructure with inland logistics networks.

The new company will leverage CEI’s operational footprint in Pakistan, which includes key offices in Karachi, Lahore, Sialkot, and Islamabad. By integrating these local capabilities with AD Ports Group’s global reach, the joint venture aims to capture a significant share of the market, particularly in high-growth verticals such as automotive, retail, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), and energy.

The new relationship with CEI, will give the joint venture strong access to clients across the country and solid base for market penetration. It is also expected that the JV will align with and support Noatum Logistics’ growing global network, the Group’s dedicated logistics arm.

The new joint venture will be consolidated into AD Ports Group starting in Q1 2026.

Abdulaziz Zayed Al Shamsi, Regional CEO - AD Ports Group, said, "Pakistan is a vital trade gateway for the region, and today’s agreement is a natural evolution of our presence. Having secured key port infrastructure and initiated capacity upgrades, we are now entering the hinterland to offer fully integrated logistics solutions. This joint venture with CEI allows us to bridge the gap between port and final consumer, driving efficiency for our customers, and supporting our vision of developing Pakistan as a regional hub for the Middle Corridor and Central Asian markets."

Sohail Yasin Suleman, Group Chairman, World Wide Group, added, "Partnering with a leading integrated trade enabler such as AD Ports Group is a transformative step for CEI, which will support the wider logistics sector in Pakistan. By aligning our strong local networks and legacy client relationships with AD Ports Group’s global expertise, we are creating a platform that will secure end-to-end business and elevate the standard of logistics services in the country."

Established in 1995, CEI Supply Chain is a leading Pakistan-based freight forwarder and logistics provider, offering integrated, end-to-end solutions including comprehensive air/ocean freight, transport, customs brokerage, and distribution, with warehouses and bonded facilities for sectors such as automotive, textile, and telecoms.

The joint venture agreement caps a year of dynamic expansion for AD Ports Group in Pakistan, where the Group has established itself as a major investor in the Port of Karachi.

In August 2025, the Group inaugurated its first representative office in Islamabad to deepen government engagement and accelerate infrastructure initiatives.

In September, the Group announced a major dredging project, led by its international ports operating arm - Noatum Ports, and Van Oord, related to the capacity expansion and deepening of berths and navigational channels of its Karachi Gateway Terminal (KGTL), a container terminal, and Karachi Gateway Terminal Multipurpose Limited (KGTML), a bulk and general cargo terminal, which it operates jointly with Kaheel Terminals.

To date, the Group has committed USD 295 million towards developing and enhancing its terminals in Karachi and in addition the Group recently reached a long-term agreement with Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC), a leading agricultural goods processor, to develop a clean bulk storage facility at Karachi Port, increasing further its investment commitment into the country.

Pakistan plays a strategic role as a maritime gateway in AD Ports Group’s plans to recommercialise the ‘Middle Corridor’ route between China and Europe through Central Asia, where it has built a portfolio of ports, logistics, and maritime assets in Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, over the last three years.